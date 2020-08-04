The second of three men indicted for a string of break-ins into homes across three counties has taken a plea deal.
Michael Starbird, 20, of Toledo, pleaded guilty July 27 to the charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. In return, the remaining 15 charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn Dolan recommended a five-year prison sentence. Defense attorney Ann Baronas-Jonke agreed.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack said the sentence could be up to 11 years with five years of post-release control.
Blackburn Dolan said if the case had gone to trial, she would have called as witnesses members of the Perrysburg and Lake Township police departments.
She said on or about Jan. 16 to July 15, 2018, the defendant was a member of a group of men that broke into houses and went on properties and took merchandise. They then sold that merchandise.
The pattern of corrupt activity lists 20 separate incidents across Wood (11), Lucas (eight) and Fulton (one) counties. According to the indictment, the trio allegedly stole several chainsaws, miscellaneous lawn equipment, three crossbows, drugs and two firearms, among other items.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 21.
Starbird was indicted for one count burglary, a second-degree felony; nine counts of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies; four counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies; one count theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, the most serious as a first-degree felony.
His co-defendants, Max Brautigan, 20, of Toledo, and Jordan Reuben Garcia, 22, Adrian, Michigan, face similar charges.
Brautigan was sentenced June 15 to three years of community control after pleading guilty to the amended charge of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He and his co-defendants must pay $2,416 in restitution.
A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Garcia.