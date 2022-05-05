A Toledo man has pleaded guilty to three sex-related offenses.
John D. Urso, 40, appeared April 26 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Urso had been indicted in March for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies, and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty to all three charges and must register as a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register every 180 days for 25 years.
At the end of January, Urso solicited an undercover officer who he thought was posing as a 15-year-old girl.
He was arrested after he drove to Perrysburg, believing he was picking up the juvenile after she left the high school.
Urso solicited the officer on social media on Jan. 27, 28 and 31. On Jan. 28, he sent an obscene picture.
He will be sentenced June 7 and must forfeit his 2013 Ford Escape.