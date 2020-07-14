A man accused of sharing nude photos with a teenage girl has pleaded guilty.
Harrison Guest, 22, Toledo, was indicted for pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.
The pandering charge will be dismissed at sentencing, which is set for Aug. 31.
Guest appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack to plead guilty.
According to Pamela Gross, chief assistant prosecuting attorney, the Bowling Green Police Division was notified that the victim, who at the time was 16, had noticed nude pictures of herself on Facebook and Facebook Messenger.
The police investigated and found several group chats among a number of people, including Guest.
On April 9, 2019, there was a conversation between the juvenile and Guest where he made several comments asking for nude pictures.
The charge Guest pleaded guilty to is for the naked pictures of himself that he sent to the victim.
The incident was reported May 1, 2019.
Guest will not have to register as a sex offender.
He was released from jail on an own-recognizance bond with the condition he have no contact with the victim, including over social media.
The worries of nude photos being shared on social media were shared at a presentation in October at Bowling Green High School.
A video was shown of a girl who accepted a friend request from someone on Facebook and then responded to a message from this new “friend” on Snapchat. They chatted for weeks before he asked for a nude photo, promising never to share it. After she sent it, he didn’t contact her and when she told him she wanted to break up, he threatened to send the photo to her parents.
This man ended up posting her nude photo on several social media apps.