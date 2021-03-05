A Toledo man has pleaded guilty to a sex-related charge.
Mark Collins, 24, Toledo, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He pleaded guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony, as well as failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
Collins was indicted in January 2020 for providing or exhibiting material to a juvenile that was obscene and for buying or possessing obscene material that had a minor as one of its participants.
The incident occurred in April 2019, when the victim was 17 years old.
He failed to appear for a court appearance in July after being released on an own recognizance bond May 8.
Mack told Collins he faced up to 18 months in prison for the failure to appear charge and 12 months for the disseminating matter charge. She could make the sentences consecutive, meaning he could spend 2.5 years in prison.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn, Collins provided the victim with naked pictures and obscene videos.
“The only addition I would make to the disseminating charge is that the material that was sent by my client was in response to what he received from the victim,” said defense attorney Lawrence Gold.
A charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing, which was set for April 19.