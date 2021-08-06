A Toledo man who still proclaims his innocence to a rape charge has taken an Alford plea in order to avoid a potential prison sentence.
Lamont Russell, 41, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He accepted a plea deal where, instead of facing a charge or rape, he pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
By entering an Alford plea, Russell continued to assert his innocence but admitted that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
He appeared in Reger’s courtroom in April for a plea hearing and stated he was not guilty of the offense and would not take a plea deal.
Reger stopped that plea hearing, saying he would not accept a plea from someone who says he is not guilty.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said her client had reviewed the discovery package and realizes that if he went to trial for rape, he would likely be found guilty and spend considerable time in prison.
Reger asked for confirmation from Russell that his intent is that he didn’t do this crime, but is entering a plea of guilty to the lesser charge to get the case over with.
“I just can’t face the possibility of being taken away from my family,” Russell said. “My family will not survive without me.”
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans said on Nov. 4, Bowling Green police responded to a sex assault on East Gypsy Lane Road. The victim, a new employee at the company, was in a small room when Russell entered, grabbed her by the arm and led her to a bathroom across the hall where he locked the door and assaulted her, Hoppenjans said.
A co-worker would testify the victim was found crying and asked to get a supervisor. At that time, the police were called, Hoppenjans said.
Russell eventually admitted he had sex with the woman but that it was consensual, he said.
Russell continued to maintain his innocence.
If he was found guilty of rape, which is a first-degree felony, he could be sentenced to three to 11 years in prison.
Reger said the reduced charge carries a possible prison term of 18 months; however, a prison sentence is not presumed.
Hoppenjans recommended a sentence of community control.
Russell will have to register as a Tier I sex offender, meaning he will have to register his place of residence annually for 15 years.
Sentencing is set for Sept 28.