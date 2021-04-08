A man who led police on a high-speed chase has pleaded guilty.
Steven S. Comrie, 40, of Sylvania and currently at the Zepf Recovery House intensive outpatient program in Toledo, was indicted in December for theft, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
The charge of failure to comply was amended to a fourth-degree felony. The theft charge remained unchanged.
Comrie pleaded guilty to both Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said on Oct. 29, Perrysburg Township police responded to a suspicious individual at the Kohl’s store on Fremont Pike.
They observed Comrie’s Kia and activated their sirens and lights. Comrie fled, ran multiple traffic signals, exceeded 100 mph and drove onto oncoming traffic, causing other vehicles to weave off the roadway.
The pursuit was terminated to alleviate the escalating danger to the public and officers involved due to heavy traffic.
Comrie was identified through video surveillance at the store.
Boos said the fleeing charge is an fourth-degree felony due to the fact Comrie fled after the commission of a felony.
Mack said she could sentence Comrie to up to 18 months on the failure to comply charge and up to 12 months for the theft. The sentences could be served consecutively, for a total of 2.5 years in prison.
There is a mandatory license suspension, of three years to life, Mack added.
“I believe it did take place,” Comrie said. “I’m scared to go to trial. I don’t want to go and lose and go (to prison) four to five years of my life.
“I’m just ready to move forward with life,” he said.
Comrie said treatment is going very well and he is working the best paying job he has ever had.
He said he has a drug problem and started using again after a bad divorce.
“Relapse is part of recovery sometimes,” Mack said.
Sentencing was set for May 24.