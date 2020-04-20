One of three men indicted for a string of break-ins into homes across three counties has pleaded guilty to an amended charge, in return for other charges being dismissed.
Max Brautigan, 20, Toledo, had been charged with one count burglary, a second-degree felony; nine counts of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies; four counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies; one count theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, the most serious as a first-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempting in a pattern of corrupt activity. The new charge is a third-degree felony.
In return the state will dismiss the remaining charges, said Alyssa Blackburn, county assistant prosecuting attorney.
The matter was heard Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Brautigan’s co-defendants, Michael M. Starbird, 20, Toledo, and Jordan Reuben Garcia, 21, Adrian, Michigan, face the same charges.
Starbird, who has pleaded not guilty, will be in Mack’s courtroom for a pretrial conference April 27. A warrant has been issued for Garcia’s arrest.
The pattern of corrupt activity lists 20 separate incidents across Wood (11), Lucas (eight) and Fulton (one) counties from Jan. 16-July 15, 2018. According to the indictment, the trio allegedly stole several chainsaws, miscellaneous lawn equipment, three crossbows, drugs and two firearms among other items.
Blackburn said, if the case had gone to trial, the state would have called the victims who would have said the men did not have permission to enter their residents.
“Discovery indicated the fact that my client was the fence,” said defense attorney Scott Coon. “He would receive the property that was taken … sell it for them and share the money with them.”
He didn’t participate in the incidents but knew of them, he added.
Sentencing will be June 15.
Mack said the sentence could be 36 months in prison, a $10,000 fine and three years of post-release control.