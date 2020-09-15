A man who broke into the former Olney Elementary in Northwood has pleaded guilty.
Theodore Robinson, 52, Toledo, appeared before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger on Friday.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said Robinson would plead guilty to the indicted charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and in return the state would recommend community control.
The incident occurred in March 2015 at the Northwood Schools’ elementary, which since has been torn down.
Robinson broke a window to enter the structure, then stole an AM/FM CD player. Blood left at the scene was tested against Robinson’s DNA. Results came back May 1 and it was a match. At that time, Robinson was in jai for another offense after being apprehended in Lucas County on April 21, 2015.
He served about five years in the Allen-Oakwood Correction Institute and was alerted of the Wood County warrant upon his release earlier this year.
It is not the state’s intent to send him back to prison, Anderson said.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 30.