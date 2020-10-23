A Toledo man charged with attempting to harm a firefighter has pleaded guilty.
Nathaniel Harger, 28, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was indicted in June for fourth-degree assault after he allegedly tried to cause physical harm to a Perrysburg firefighter who was performing his duties as a medic.
Assistant Prosecutor David Romaker said he has talked to the victim as well as the fire chief and offered to lessen the charge to attempted assault, a fifth-degree felony.
Harger pleaded guilty to the amended charge.
Reger said he could sentence Harger to six to 12 months in jail, yet community control is presumed.
On March 6, Perrysburg police were called to a restaurant in the 6100 block of Levis Commons Boulevard for an intoxicated individual.
Romaker said due to the defendant’s level of intoxication, medical transport was called.
Harger was so intoxicated he could not pull himself off the ground. First responders were able to get him onto a cot in the back of the squad. He was uncooperative and threw a punch at the paramedic.
The medic’s military background allowed him to catch the first, Romaker said, and Harger was handcuffed.
Sentencing will be Dec. 4.