A Toledo man has pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted arson.
Anthony Lusetich, 50, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had been indicted in February for arson, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty Friday to the lesser charge.
Sentencing was set for Aug. 6.
From April 20 to Nov. 7, 2020, Lusetich entered 44 TJ Maxx stores in Toledo, Rossford, Bowling Green and Monroe, Michigan, and stole $3,000 in cologne and perfumes.
Lusetich is seen on surveillance video using a lighter to burn open and bypass the security feature on plastic keepers that keep the flammable items secured.
The last incident occurred in Bowling Green. Lusetich was stopped for traffic and found in possession of 10 boxes of cologne and perfume taken from the BG and Rossford TJ Maxx stores.
The arson charge was due to him using open flames that created a substantial risk of physical harm to property or people in case flammable items caught fire.
Kuhlman said the attempted arson and theft charges, which both are now fifth-degree felonies, could each warrant a six to 12 month jail sentence.
Lusetich also will have to register as an arson offender.
Kuhlman said community control also is an option and could last up to five years.
Film submitted by TJ Maxx loss prevention show Lusetich in their stores since March 19, which is a violation of the terms of bond that was set upon his release from jail that day, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Tafelski.
He asked that Lusetich be returned to jail and a cash bond be set.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said her client is adamant he did not leave the state of Ohio and violate bond last week, and the GPS unit he wears will prove it.
Tafelski said he has store video showing a man that appears to be Lusetich.
Kuhlman denied the request for a cash bond, saying the GPS monitor being worn by the defendant will show where he is.
“Let Mr. Lusetich sink himself,” he said.
He reminded Lusetich he is not to enter any TJ Maxx or Walmart.