A Toledo man indicted for 64 sexual-related charges has pleaded guilty to nine, and the remaining 55 charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
Jonathon Christopher Wright, 25, was brought into the courtroom of Wood Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack Wednesday afternoon wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and shackles.
Mack, after reviewing the charges that remain, totaled the possible jail time at 68 years and six months.
“The basis of the amended charges is for the elimination for the possibility of a life sentence,” said defense attorney David Klucas.
Two charges of rape were amended to first-degree felonies with a possible prison time of three to 11 years each.
The nine charges include:
• Gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony with a prison term of up to five years and tier 2 sex offender status
• As amended, first-degree rape with a 3-11-year jail time and tier 3 status
• Pandering obscenity to a minor, a second-degree felony with jail time 2-8 years and tier 2 status
• Pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony with jail time 2-8 years and tier 2 status
• Pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony with prison time at 2-8 years and Tier 2 status
• As amended, first-degree rape with a prison term of 3-11 years and tier 3 status
• Pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony, 2-8 years
• Pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony, 2-8 years
• Attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, with a jail time of 6-18 months and tier 2 status
There are fines totaling nearly $100,000 fixed to these charges.
The state is reserving the right to recommend the prison time at sentencing, said Pamela Gross, wood county chief assistant prosecuting Attorney.
Mack said if all maximum sentences were set to be served consecutively, that would be 68.5 years in jail.
She said she will follow the agreement between the two attorneys that Wright be placed as a tier 3 sex offender, which will require him to register with the sheriff’s department of the county in which he resides every 90 days for life once he is released from prison. If he fails to register, he may face criminal charges, Gross said.
He will be prohibited from residing within 1,000 feet of any school, daycare or preschool.
Gross said that the crimes occurred in Lake Township. Wright was the friend of a family with two daughters. The case came to light when the two sisters told their mother they “didn’t want to see Uncle John anymore” and proceeded to disclose the sexual assaults, Gross said.
Wright often visited the home, sometimes staying overnight and on the weekends, sometimes babysitting, she said.
The police were called as was children’s services. The sisters said that the assaults included rape and the taking of nude pictures, Gross said.
The sexual incidents started with one sister when she was 6-7 in 2017 and 2018, and the other said the assaults started when she was 5 in 2014 through when she turned 10 in 2019.
The third family member said he attempted to touch her when she was 9 in 2017.
One girl is now 8 and two are 11.
“Is that what happened?” Mack asked.
“Yes, ma’am,” Wright said.
Wright was indicted June 5 on 64 charges, including 24 counts of attempted rape, six counts of rape, 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, 10 counts of pandering obscenity, along with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and attempted gross sexual imposition.
Roughly 30 of his charges are first-degree felonies would have resulted in a lifetime prison sentence if found guilty. Many of the charges include specifications for the victim being under the age of 10.
Wright remains in custody on a $500,0000 bond with no 10% applicable.
Sentencing is set for Nov. 10.