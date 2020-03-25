A Toledo man who crashed his motorcycle on West Wooster Street has pleaded guilty to failure to comply with a police officer and operating a vehicle while impaired.
Matthew Walton, 30, was indicted in September on two charges of failure to comply and operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
He appeared in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry on Tuesday, changed his original plea to guilty and waived a jury trial.
Sentencing will be May 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Hoppenjans recommended on the first count of failure to comply, 100 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine and mandatory minimum three-year license suspension.
For the OVI charge, he recommended a three-day driver intervention program, $500 fine, alcohol and drug assessment and two-year license suspension.
The second count of failure to comply would be dismissed at sentencing, Hoppenjans said.
According to Hoppenjans, had the case gone to trial, he would have two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers testify that they received a be-on-the-lookout for a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed.
One heard Walton pass him on Interstate 75 on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed, and clocked him at 114 mph. A trooper attempted to follow and saw a single taillight exit at Wooster Street. The trooper pulled up behind Walton and activated his lights.
Walton accelerated at a high rate of speed westbound on West Wooster. In chasing the motorcycle, the trooper reached speeds of 72 mph with the motorcyclist still accelerating. They terminated the chase when Walton entered the university corridor, due to the number of people in the area.
Around 10 p.m., Walton crashed his motorcycle while trying to drive on the sidewalk near Baldwin Avenue. He crossed all lanes and traveled off the left side of the road, striking a curb and a utility pole. He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.
While speaking with Walton, troopers noted a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and slurring of words, Hoppenjans said.
Walton’s 2017 Yamaha motorcycle was hauled from the scene.
His client does not contest those facts, said attorney Steven Spitler.