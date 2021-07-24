A Toledo man charged with soliciting an undercover police officer has pleaded guilty.
Timothy Michael Wilson, 52, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He had been indicted Feb. 3 for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
The disseminating charge will be dismissed at sentencing.
Reger said the importuning charge could warrant a maximum of 12 months in prison, but that it is neither mandatory nor presumed. However, because it is a sexually related offense, despite a recommendation of community control by the state, he could impose a prison sentence.
Wilson also will have to register as a Tier I sex offender, meaning he will have to register annually for 15 years.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said the offenses occurred Dec. 11-29, 2020.
Wilson used the Whisper app to contact what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, who actually was a Perrysburg police officer, Boos said.
Boos said Wilson made various requests to meet for milkshakes and sent a nude picture to the account.
According to court documents, he also sent obscene videos via Snapchat. In several instances, he acknowledged the person he thought he was talking to was in high school and still not old enough to get her driver’s temps.
While Wilson lives in Toledo, the messages were received in Wood County, where he planned to travel to engage in sexual activity, Boos said.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 31.