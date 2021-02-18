A Toledo man accused of murdering a man at a Northwood hotel has been indicted.
Jerron Bryant, 19, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies.
Court papers state he did purposefully cause the death of Eddie Lee Phillips II and that he did so while committing felonious assault.
He was arrested Feb. 11 by Northwood Police Department officers with the assistance of Toledo police.
At about 9 p.m. Feb. 5, Northwood police responded to a shots fired call at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites, 2600 Lauren Lane. Officers found Phillips, 37, dead.
Northwood police, on social media, said that public participation led to the identification and subsequent apprehension of the culprits. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted.
Each murder charge carries a three-year firearm specification.
A 15-year-old girl from Toledo also was arrested and charged with murder.
Bryant remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.