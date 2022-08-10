A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle.
Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
On May 28, he was riding a motorcycle recklessly and allegedly fled a traffic stop southbound on Interstate 75 from the Fremont Pike exit.
He allegedly passed vehicles on the side of the road at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Maranian reportedly exited onto I-475 and traffic started to be congested.
The officer was able to pull beside the bike to obtain a license plate number, but no plate was seen. The motorcycle then accelerated at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was stopped due to the suspect allegedly luring and baiting the police to maintain the pursuit.
Other motorcyclists in the group pulled over and told police they didn’t know the man in the pursuit, but he belonged to a group called the “419 ride group.”
A search of social media found a YouTube account under Maranian’s name with a video named “The cops cant catch us.” The video showed a white motorcycle similar to what was observed in the May 28 chase.
On June 9, police learned Maranian was in custody in the Lucas County jail. He refused to speak to police after being shown a photo of the white motorcycle. When police visited Maranian’s wife, she refused to speak to them. A neighbor said Maranian did own a white motorcycle and it was kept in the shed.
A search warrant was obtained, and a 2005 GSX-R 1000 was found matching the description of the motorcycle being sought.