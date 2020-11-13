A Toledo man has been indicted for using a gun during a robbery.
Another is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase and a third is accused with damaging two police cruisers.
Troy Glover, 42, of Toledo and currently in jail, was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury on Nov. 4 for kidnapping and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies.
On Sept. 21 shortly after 2 a.m., Northwood police responded to the 2400 block of Oregon Road and met with a man staying in a nearby hotel. He reported that two unknown men, one holding a handgun, had escorted him down the hall to his room where they assaulted two of his co-workers.
He took off running while they were forcing his co-workers into the room. The two suspects reportedly took $330 in cash, two cell phones and a PS4 gaming system before leaving the room.
Surveillance showed the suspects arriving and departing in a box truck, later identified as stolen out of Cleveland. Toledo police stopped the truck and identified Glover as the only occupant.
While talking with Glover, police recognized his bright red sneakers from surveillance video. The suspect invoked his right to an attorney and tried to hide his feet under the front seat of the police cruiser, according to reports.
Bond was set at $100,000, no 10%.
Avery Calvin Clair, 28, of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, but currently in jail, was indicted for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Rossford police responded to a store in the 900 block of Dixie Highway on Oct. 15 for a report of a suspicious male. Officer spotted an unoccupied vehicle matching the description given and soon saw a man run from the store, enter the vehicle and take off.
Clair then reportedly fled law enforcement northbound on Dixie Highway at a high rate of speed. He turned to face the patrol vehicle and swerved at the last minute to avoid a collision.
He continued to lead law enforcement through the Rossford High School and the downtown business district at speeds in excess of 75 mph. Clair reportedly left the roadway several times and disregarded red lights and stop signs. At the intersection of Tracy Road and Oakdale Avenue, he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle, causing disabling damage to both.
Clair then reportedly fled on foot. After he was caught, a search of his vehicle revealed items stolen from the store.
No bond has been set for his release.
Andrew Jordon Ratliff, 27, of Painesville but currently in jail, was indicted for two counts vandalism and obstructing official business, all fifth-degree felonies.
When Lake Township police were called to the Pilot Truck Stop on Oct. 19, they found Ratliff cussing and yelling at everyone. He reportedly gave a false name and was arrested for warrants out of Cleveland.
When he was placed in a patrol car, he kicked out the rear passenger window. He then was put in leg shackles and placed into another cruiser, at which time he kicked out the rear door and window.
The amount of damage is estimated in excess of $5,000.
No bond has been set for his release.
The grand jury indicted 23 individuals Nov. 4, including:
• Carlos Rolon Robles, 43, Toledo, for three counts receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of receiving vehicle key fobs on May 22, May 23 and May 30, 2018, that he knew were stolen.
• Kierra Cobbs-Szostak, 24, Toledo, for money laundering and theft from a person in a protected class, both third-degree felonies; and identify fraud, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of stealing the identity of an elderly man on April 27, 2019. From April 27-July 11, 2019, she allegedly deprived the man of credit card cash transfers valued at more than $1,000 and conducting a transaction with the purpose of facilitating a corrupt activity.
• Co-defendants Justine Ballard Brown, 30, and Kai Michael Cheng, 39, both of Lexington, Kentucky, both for trafficking in heroin; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; and possession of heroin, all second-degree felonies. On June 5, they are accused of having in their possession with the intent of trafficking at least 10 grams of heroin and at least 10 grams of a fentanyl-related compound.
• Darrick Thomas, 35, Toledo, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 27, he was found with a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun while driving under the influence. He was previously charged in Lucas County for possession of a firearm.
• Jacob Edward Skorich, 44, Toledo, for three counts petty theft, all first-degree misdemeanors; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 5, at least nine people contacted Rossford police to report their vehicle had been entered with items taken. Items taken included a credit card that had been used at several stores in Toledo. A check of video surveillance showed the same man that appeared on a victim’s Ring camera security system. Skorich was reportedly identified when surveillance showed the truck he was driving. He was arrested in Toledo for a drug offense and his truck was held as evidence. A search of the vehicle found a facemask and ballcap identical to what was shown on surveillance. The vehicle also reportedly had stolen items totalling approximately $400.
• Troy E. Buffalo, 50, Toledo, for two counts burglary, both third-degree felonies. On Aug. 25, he is accused of entering the Perrysburg Walmart and taking three bedding sets valued at $169.64 without paying. He returned to the store Aug. 26 and was stopped by loss prevention after trying to leave the store with items valued at $401. He had been banned from all Walmart stores in 2015.
• Adam Mustafa El Anani, 34, Bowling Green, for trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 29, Bowling Green police stopped El Anani and noted a strong smell of marijuana from the vehicle. A probable cause search uncovered a backpack with 100.1 grams of raw marijuana in one package, 77.29 grams of marijuana in a second package, and 16 cartridge of THC cannabis oil. Sandwich bags, zip ties, a grinder and a scale also were discovered. The charges include forfeiture of his 2016 Nissan Altima and $640 in cash.
• Joseph R. Busch, 42, Cygnet, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On Sept. 1, he is accused of striking a man on the head and face with a closed fist, causing broken bones and facial lacerations.
• Kentajashis M. Russell, 23, Detroit, for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. On Nov. 29, he is accused of preparing for distribution more than 50 grams of a fentanyl-related compound.
• Co-defendants Kourtney Leigh McLamb, 19, and Brayden Michael Sliker, 20, both from Rudolph, both for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies. On May 25 and June 8, they are accused of offering to sell methamphetamine in an amount less than the bulk amount.
• Bradley Austin Poe Armstrong, 20, Bowling Green, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 24, he received a credit card while having reasonable cause to know it had been stolen.
• Gill Stewart, 37, Temperance, Michigan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On April 30, he allegedly was found in possession of amphetamine.
• Jay Joseph Stockwell, 47, Bowling Green, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. When police arrived at his Merry Avenue home on Sept. 28, they heard arguing, a slap, then a woman scream. While police spoke with Stockwell, the victim was interviewed. She has dried blood around her left ear and neck, lacerations to her right foot and a scratch near her right collarbone. She said she tried to lock herself in the bathroom when the accused pushed her, causing her to fall onto the toilet, hitting her head and breaking the tank.
• Kyle Douglas Kapperman, 35, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony, and three counts identify fraud, all fourth-degree felony. He is accused of removing a credit card from the victim’s phone case while using the phone. He then made three purchases using the card.
A bill of information was given to Jeffery M. Bucher, 43, Perrysburg, for disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, a fifth-degree felony. On Feb. 17, he is accused of selling or exhibiting information obscene material to a law enforcement officer posing as a juvenile.
A bill of information is a waiver of indictment and agreement to prosecution in court.