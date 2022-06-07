A warrant has been issued for a Toledo man wanted for allegedly stealing two guns from vehicles parked at a Rossford business.
A Wood County grand jury on June 1 indicted Detrieon Dontay Gilmer, 24, for theft, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, both third-degree felonies. An ongoing investigation by Rossford police from April 25-May 3 resulted in Gilmer’s arrest.
Gilmer allegedly stole a Springfield XD 9 mm handgun from a vehicle on April 25. Security footage of the parking lot of the Dixie Highway business showed a black Chevy park near the alleged victim’s vehicle. A man exited and entered the business. A few minutes later, he exited and walked directly to the passenger side of the alleged victim’s Chevy Malibu and was in the car for about one minute.
Police ran the plates on the suspect’s vehicle, and it came back to a woman, who the law enforcement database said was an associate of Gilmer.
On April 29, a second theft occurred at the same location. Security video showed a man in a Ford Taurus with no plates park near this alleged victim’s vehicle. Wearing the exact same clothing as the earlier incident, he approached several other vehicles, checking to see if they were unlocked. He allegedly took a Bersa Thunder .380 semi-automatic pistol and $50 in cash from one vehicle.
A third theft at this location was reported May 2. Security footage showed a man with a similar build as the previous suspect but wearing different cloths, exit a Chrysler 200 and attempt to enter cars in the parking lot. He allegedly stole a wallet from one.
On May 3, police conducted surveillance from inside the building. At 8:38 a.m., the same model Ford Taurus with no license plate pulled into the lot. The man was wearing the same outfit as two previous incidents. He entered the building for a brief period of time then got into a blue SUV that was parked near the Taurus. Police stopped the vehicle at it was pulling out of the parking lot.
Gilmer was taken to jail and released after posting a $15,000 bond. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The grand jury indicted 15 people, including:
• Jeremy Valentino McCreary, 35, Toledo, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
On May 1 in the 500 block of East Florence in Northwood, McCreary allegedly broke into a trailer through the back bedroom then kicked in the door to another bedroom where the alleged victim and a 3-year-old slept. According to court documents, he jumped on the bed and started to assault the woman, including strangling her and striking her numerous times. She reportedly blacked out.
She sought treatment at an area hospital as both eyes were swollen shut.
Two children in the home were uninjured.
• Dylan Patric Schuett, 27, Perrysburg and currently is jail, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On March 13 in the 3500 block of Hanley Road, Perrysburg, he allegedly threw a woman into a hotel room’s bathroom door and onto the bed while using both hands to choke her.
• David Allen Guerin, 54, Toledo, for intimidation, a third-degree felony. From May 26-27, he allegedly threatened to harm a person or property by maliciously filing or recording false information in an attempt to influence, intimidate or hinder a public servant, party official or witness from doing his or her duties.
He is in jail with a $50,000 bond.
•Martin Trevon Rickman, 39, of Toledo and currently in jail, for trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, both second-degree felonies. On April 8, Perrysburg police were called to Interstate 280 near exit 1B for a vehicle stopped in the roadway. After asking Rickman to exit the vehicle, the officer noted a clear baggie containing suspected cocaine on the passenger seat. After weighing it, he learned there was approximately 23 grams in the baggie, which is more than personal use.
Rickman was arrested April 21 after being indicted for kidnapping, assault and abduction, among other charges, that allegedly occurred in February. Bond has been set at $100,000.
• Felicia Barone, 32, East Meadow, New York, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On May 5 at milepost 65 on the Ohio Turnpike, state troopers checked her vehicle at 85 mph. As a traffic stop was attempted, Barone allegedly increased speed to more than 140 mph. She turned her lights off multiple times and also traveled through a construction zone for approximately 10 miles at a high rate of speed. The pursuit lasted to milepost 100, where it was terminated. She managed to flee north on County Road 260 but was stopped in Sandusky County for no taillights.
She was taken to the Wood County Jail and was released after posting a $25,000 bond.
• Arianna Gabrielle Canter, 28, Toledo, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. On April 9, she was stopped on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg for expired tags. It was learned the vehicle, a 2008 Honda Accord, was listed as stolen out of Toledo.
She was taken to jail and released on an own recognizance bond.
• Kathryn Francis Hamilton, 42, Perrysburg, for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. On April 4, police were called to the area of 200 Windsor Court for a disorderly female. Hamilton was found in her driveway in the 200 block of Queensland Blvd. She was acting belligerently, and officers tried to calm her down. When she began walking to her front door, she ignored commands to stop. She pushed the police officer twice as he was attempted to stop her from entering her residence. She proceeded into the house and slammed the door. A witness videotaped the incident and provided it to the police.
• David Davion Burroughs, 35, Toledo, for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse of a combination of them (OVI), a third-degree felony. On April 29, he was stopped on Interstate 75 in Portage Township for driving recklessly. Several signs of impairment were observed, and he was found to be OVI. He has three previous OVI convictions in Virginia.
He was taken to jail and released after posting a $10,000 bond. He must wear a SCRAM unit, which monitors any alcohol consumption.
• James Willard McDowell III, 39, Toledo, for kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On May 30, he caused or attempted to cause harm to a family member and by force or threat of force created a risk of serious physical harm to her by removing her from the place where she was found.
He was taken to jail and released after posting a $25,000 bond.
• James T. Jenkins Jr., 40, Perrysburg, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 28, he allegedly was found in possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana and was preparing it for distribution.
• Michael J. Kolodzaike, 64, Jerry City, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. On May 12, he is accused of parking his vehicle behind the protected person’s house in Weston. He has been charged in Bowling Green Municipal Court three previous times, dating to November 2020, for violating a protection order.
He is in jail with a $20,000 bond.
• Andrew Preston Heath, 32, Millbury, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On May 9 he allegedly was found in possession of cocaine.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.