A Toledo man indicted once for spitting on a law enforcement officer has been indicted again for that same charge.
Alejandro Herrera, 29, was indicted June 2 by a Wood County grand jury for three counts of harassment with a body substance, all fifth-degree felonies.
According to the indictment, on April 19, April 30 and May 11, while in jail, he caused a law enforcement officer or an inmate to come in contact with blood, semen, urine, feces or another bodily substance by throwing or expelling that substance.
He had been indicted in May for one count of that same charge after being placed in custody for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend.
According to court documents, on April 18 while in the booking area at the jail, he spit a large amount of an unknown substance at a deputy. The substance soaked through the deputy’s mask and landed in her eyes and her mouth.
Herrera was ordered to be tested for communicable diseases and viruses.
He was in jail on $85,000 bond after being indicted in February for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and two counts tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.
On Jan. 28, the victim went to Bay Park Hospital emergency room in Oregon to report her boyfriend had stabbed her two times, once on the side of left calf and once in the back of the calf. She said the offense occurred on Jan. 25 at her home in the 28300 block of Main Street in Millbury.
Herrera remains in jail on a $95,000 bond.