A Toledo man has been indicted for discharging a gun in a downtown parking lot earlier this fall.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Marquise L. Brown, 21, for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
On Oct. 2, he is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another and trying to hinder the investigation.
According to a Bowling Green Police Division press release, on Oct. 2 at 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the area of 238 N. Main St. regarding shots fired. Officers arrived in the area and located a 21-year-old Toledo man in a nearby parking lot with gunshot wounds to the leg. He was transported to a Toledo hospital.
Co-defendants Kevin B. Kouakou, 19; Kimonnie L. Anderson, 21; Donavin K. Smith, 21; and Deshawntae L. Madison, 20, all of Toledo, were indicted for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
They allegedly hindered the apprehension of Brown.
This shooting prompted the closing of that parking lot and increased police patrol on the weekends in the downtown area.
The grand jury also indicted:
Margaretio Jaso, 49, Rudolph, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Oct. 23 on Mermill Road in Rudolph, he is accused of grabbing a household member by her wrists and throwing her onto the bed. He has previously pleaded guilty of two domestic violence offenses, in 2000 and in 2020, both in Wood County.
Preston Wade Pacey, 44, Toledo, for two counts gross sexual imposition, both third-degree felonies. From Sept. 19 to Oct. 2, he is accused of having sexual contact twice with a 12-year-old girl. He is in jail with no bond.
Xavier Avery Pasquinelly, 22, Maumee, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 28, he allegedly was found in possession of stolen credit cards while having reasonable cause to believe that they had been obtained through a theft offense.
Refugio Raymond Montano, 47, Toledo, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Sept. 5, he was reportedly involved in a traffic crash on Interstate 75 in Perrysburg and was found to be impaired. He was arrested for OVI and was later found in possession of less than 5 grams of cocaine.
Davida Keyerra Veronica Pye, 23, Austell, Georgia, for carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies. On Oct. 10, she was found in possession of a Sig Sauer X 365 either concealed on her person or concealed ready at hand. The gun was either loaded or Pye had ammunition nearby. She reportedly had it in her vehicle where it was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Leon Carter Oldham, 40, Toledo, for criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of removing a catalytic converter in the 1100 block of Buck Road, Rossford, on Oct. 17. An estimate to repair the vehicle was $1,272. He also is accused of damaging the vehicle. He is in jail with a $7,500 bond, 100% required.
Jonathan Marcum, 36, Columbus, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Oct. 9 in the 300 block of Curtis Avenue, he was accused of kicking a household member. He has previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence in December 2017 in Bowling Green.
Juan Alvarez-Rivera, 36, Sylvania, for breaking and entering and theft, both fifth-degree felonies. He allegedly entered Bee Gee Rental and Sales and took tools valued at more than $1,000. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Damon Devonte-Dashawn Lowe, 29, Findlay, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Lowe was stopped for speeding on I-75 on Jan. 1. After exiting the vehicle, he reportedly told the trooper he had a gun under the driver’s seat. A Ruger 5.7 28 mm handgun with a round in the chamber was found.
Makea Jonet Crusoe, 27, Pontiac, Michigan, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On April 22, Crusoe was found with what is assumed to be cocaine.
Joshua Jacobs, 45, Toledo, for two counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, one a fourth-degree felony and one a fifth-degree felony; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor; and failure to submit to chemical tests, an unclassified misdemeanor. On Oct. 11 on Interstate 475 at the ramp in Ohio 25, a Perrysburg police officer observed an SUV swerve over the dotted white line. On speaking with Jacobs once he stopped, the officer observed he had mumbled speech. After being arrested for OVI, Jacobs said he had a firearm inside the vehicle. The gun was located in a plastic bag under the driver’s seat. Jacobs then told police there was another gun in a bookbag in his trunk. Both guns, a Ruger SR40 .40 caliber and a Rossi 38 Special revolver, were loaded with a bullet in the chamber. Jacobs failed to submit to a chemical test at the request of the arresting officer within two hours of the alleged violation.
Ralph Horatio Parry III, 24, Lima, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On July 13, he allegedly took $6,000 from another man.
Joseph Daniel Jennings, 41, Northwood, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. From Aug. 21 to Sept. 11, he is accused of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He is in jail with a $7,500 bond on this charge, with 10% allowed.
Michelle A. Moore, 53, Toledo, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On May 30, she was reportedly found in possession of cocaine.
Co-defendants Jessica M. Cousino, 34, and Brian L. Thompson, 42, both of Toledo, for possession of cocaine. On May 28, they were reportedly found in possession of cocaine.
