A Toledo man is in jail after being charged with assault, kidnapping and abduction.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Martin T. Rickman, 39, on April 20 for petty theft and aggravated menacing, both first-degree misdemeanors; three counts of assault, all first-degree misdemeanors; two counts kidnapping, one a first-degree felony and one a second-degree felony; and two counts abduction, both third-degree felonies.
On Feb. 2, Rickman is accused of taking $288 from a woman without consent and allegedly caused this woman to believe he would cause her serious physical harm. He also allegedly by force or threat removed this woman from one location and releasing her in a safe place unharmed.
Also on this date, Rickman allegedly caused or attempted to cause serious physical harm to this woman, as well as a man, and restrained the woman of her liberty under circumstance that created a risk of physical harm to her.
He was arrested April 21 and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
The grand jury presented 25 bills of indictment.
• Jerry Leon McCrary, 51, Detroit, for obstructing justice, a third-degree felony. On March 26 at 12:11 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a truck stop on Interstate 280 for a ping on a cellphone of an alleged double homicide suspect wanted in Eastpointe, Michigan. The ping and a Michigan registered vehicle were tracked to southbound on U.S. 23 in Freedom Township. The vehicle was registered to and driven by the father of the suspect, who was in the passenger seat. Both were taken into custody. The suspect was extradited to Michigan and McCrary was released on an own recognizance bond but must wear a GPS ankle monitor.
• Joshua E. Vandeneynde, 37, Perrysburg, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. On Oct. 4, he was accused of being in possession of more than 1 gram but less than 5 grams of a fentanyl compound as well as Tramadol. He also is accused of knowing that an official investigation was in process and destroyed or removed something with the purpose impairing its value as evidence.
• Mohammed Ahmed Al Jabali, 37, Dearborn, Michigan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 20, he allegedly had possession of Cathinone in an amount exceeding the bulk amount but less than five times the bulk amount.
• Robert Lawrence Flemings IV, 30, Dayton, for two counts tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them/OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. On June 15, he allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine, knew that an official investigation was in process and destroyed or removed something with the purpose impairing its value as evidence, and operated a vehicle while under the influence.
• Maria Louise Culler, 36, Liberty Center, for two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both fourth-degree felonies. On Jan. 29, she allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence and refused to provide a breath sample. Within the past 10 years she had pleaded guilty to three OVI violations, in 2016 in Wood County, 2018 in Henry County and 2012 in Hancock County.
• Tracy Shawan Blue, 47, Toledo, for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; forgery, a fifth-degree felony; tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. On March 16, Blue is accused of forging a false criminal citation, destroying a criminal citation belonging to a government agency, taking control of property without consent of the owner, and purposefully preventing or delaying a public official’s lawful duties.
• William Garner, 34, Bowling Green, for two counts possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies; possessing drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance/OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. On May 14, he allegedly was found in possession of a fentanyl compound and a hypodermic or syringe. On Sept. 30, he was allegedly found in possession of a fentanyl compound and after his vehicle was stopped, he allegedly was found to either have a concentration of at least 35 nanograms per milliliter of marijuana metabolite in his urine or at least 50 ng/mL in his blood.
• Sierra Ellis Alley, 23, Bellevue, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. She allegedly was found in possession of at least the bulk amount of methamphetamine on May 23.
• Christopher Philip Cobourne, 35, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possessing drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor. On May 23, he allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine and a hypodermic or syringe. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
• Alan Nagel, 48, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. On March 27, he allegedly broke into a home in the 2000 block of Jamestown Drive in Northwood, gaining access through the bathroom window. The homeowner had a protection order against Nagel.
• Christian Alexander Gartley, 29, Rossford and currently in jail, for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 4, he allegedly used the personal identification of another and deprived that person of property or services without consent.
• Eric Karl Hatch, 56, Toledo, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly was found in possession of the drug on April 10.
• Ronald K. Burtis, 47, of Toledo and currently in jail, for counterfeiting and forgery, both fourth-degree felonies. On March 12, he allegedly attempted to pass a forged personal check belonging to an elderly woman at a Perrysburg bank. The value was more than $1,000.
• Korina Marie Potrykus, 34, Port Huron, Michigan, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On March 21, she allegedly fled from a police officer after being signaled to stop.
• Jared J. Hummel, 30, of Bowling Green and currently in jail, for abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. On March 11 at a business in the 2000 block of East Wooster Street, employees observed Hummel passed out and convulsing on the floor in the men’s bathroom. A can of compressed air was allegedly on the floor beside him. The employee left to call the store manager and upon return allegedly saw Hummel inhaling from the can. He got up and left the store prior to ambulance and police arrival. When located walking a short distance away, he denied “huffing” from a can of compressed air. He had previously pleaded guilty to this same offense in Wood County in 2020.
• Co-defendants Allen D. McCadney, 57, and James F. Caldwell, 58, both of Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. They allegedly stole three water heater tanks from a Perrysburg home improvement store. A police officer spotted a truck matching the description in the area of I-75 and Buck Road. The truck had three boxes in its bed. The value of the items was more than $1,000.
• Mikhail Ivan Kier, 18, Toledo, for two counts receiving stolen property, one a fourth-degree felony and the other a fifth-degree felony. On March 11, Bowling Green police was advised of a stolen plate hit on a dark Honda with red rims. The vehicle was located unoccupied in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue. A check on the VIN came back as stolen in Toledo. Within a few minutes, Kier came out to the parking lot and told the officer the car belonged to his friend. He stated he knew the owner for a month or two and that they used to live with each other, but Kier had moved out a few weeks ago. Kier told police his Ford truck had broken down, so he asked his friend to borrow his car. The vehicle, registered as being bold, had been painted black, and Kier said the owner had done that. Officers found black spray paint in the trunk.
• Terin Rashaw Jennings, 23, Toledo, for three counts forgery, all fifth-degree felonies. On Jan. 6, he is accused of having in his possession three forged checks, valued at $1,570.25, $1,550.25 and $2,014.25, payable to himself belonging to two different businesses.
• Bryce Anthony Poulin, 24, Bowling Green, for unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony. On March 23, he allegedly was found in possession of a 12-gauge Ithaga shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches long. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.