A Toledo man has been indicted for inducing panic after allegedly waving a firearm at a Walbridge bar and threatening to shoot a police officer.
Jeffery Thomas Price III, 27, was indicted April 21 by a Wood County grand jury for two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; assault, inducing panic, and carrying a concealed weapon, all fourth-degree felonies; and aggravated menacing and using a weapon while intoxicated, both first-degree felonies.
On March 28, he is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to four individuals at a bar in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Police were called to the Tap Room Bar at 12:18 a.m. in reference to a man with a firearm.
Price reportedly had in his possession a .22 caliber revolver and allegedly pointed it at several of the bar patrons.
One witness said Price exited the bar screaming he was going to shoot everyone. When her mother tried to calm Price down, he allegedly pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger. The witness then yelled at Price and he pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger.
Another witness, who was outside smoking, said she saw Price leave the bar and head to his vehicle. He allegedly told her that there were racists inside. When she asked what he meant, he reportedly told her he would shoot everyone inside.
This witness, who is a 911 dispatcher, tried to defuse the situation so responding officers wouldn’t get hurt.
Price then rolled down his vehicle’s window and pointed the barrel of the gun to the middle of this witness’s forehead and pulled the trigger. She said she heard a metallic click, the gun did not fire, and multiple people grabbed her and pulled her back inside the bar.
A third witness reported an argument happened inside the bar, he followed Price outside and saw him put a gun to the woman’s head. He asked what Price was doing and then had the gun pointed at him. He walked to the backside of Price’s vehicle to take a picture of the license plate then called 911.
A second man said an altercation moved outside, and when he followed, Price pointed a gun at his chest. He said two guys grabbed Price’s hand with the gun and held it to the car. This witness said he grabbed the gun and took it inside the bar.
It was later determined the firearm was unloaded.
Price reportedly refused to exit his vehicle when police arrived and continued to rev the engine and try to put the vehicle in gear. Due to his level of impairment and the safety of the surrounding public, officers were forced to break out the windows to place the vehicle in park and physically remove Price from the vehicle.
While Price was in custody at the Walbridge Police Department, he allegedly told a sergeant he had something for him when he got out of jail and threatened to shoot him.
He was taken to jail and posted a $60,000 bond, no 10% allowed, on April 2.
There is a warrant for his arrest on the indictment.