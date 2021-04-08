A Toledo man was indicted this morning by a Wood County grand jury for allegedly fatally stabbing a Stony Ridge man last summer.
Joshua Morales, 45, faces two counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of tampering with evidence.
He was taken into custody this morning at his home, according to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Wood County Prosecutor's Office.
Morales allegedly stabbed Billy Hamilton, 67, multiple times in his home. Hamilton, who used a wheelchair and was disabled, was found in his home July 10, according to the release.
It is believed that the men had been acquaintances for some time before the murder and that Morales developed a plan to rob Hamilton and kill him, the release stated.
Hamilton was killed July 8, the release stated.
Morales will be arraigned on April 19 before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.