A Toledo man has been indicted for escape after not returning to jail after being released on furlough.
Ryan Jay Deshetler, 28, Toledo, was indicted June 10 with escape, a third-degree felony.
He was released from the Wood County Justice Center at 9 a.m. on June 5 and was to return by 9 p.m. that day. When he did not return, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was picked up June 12.
He remains in jail on a $15,000 bond for a community control violation and a $5,000 bond on the escape charge. He was in jail on the probation violation after being convicted of possession of cocaine.
A Wood County grand jury has also indicted 22 additional people, for charges ranging from felony assault to counterfeiting.
Russell Hamilton, 23, Bowling Green, was indicted for felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and two counts endangering children, one a felony of the second degree and the other a felony of the third degree. On Oct. 10, he is accused of abusing a mentally or physically handicapped 2-year-old, resulting in serious physical harm, a second-degree felony. He also was the parent, guardian or custodian of the child, a third-degree felony. The assault charge is because he knowingly caused serious harm to the child.
Co-defendants Rekia Denise Flower, 19, and Jamese A. Lawrence, 25, both of Chicago, each were indicted for eight counts of counterfeiting, all fourth-degree felonies. The two are charged with using or attempting to use counterfeit $100 bills at Maurice’s, Sally Beauty, Dollar General, O’Reilly’s, Petco, Shoe Sensation and TJ Maxx and Home Depot. The alleged offenses occurred March 14.
The list also included:
William T. Mercado Jr., 33, Fostoria, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, after a Fostoria police officer was called to a business on Countyline Road for a report of a stolen 2016 Ford Fusion.
Justin A. Lindh, 33, San Diego, for trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. On Feb. 1, 2019, he was found to be in possession of at least 5,000 grams of marijuana but less than 20,000 grams.
Charles Marshall Jr., 36, Toledo, for trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, both third-degree felonies. On Dec. 18, he was found with 10-20 grams of cocaine and $1,015 in cash.
William Gene Slover, 25, Toledo, for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 23, he allegedly stole more than $1,000, as well as an Xbox One S Digital, an Xbox controller and loose change from two different men.
He was indicted a second time for misuse of credit cards, a first-degree misdemeanor, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 15, while living in Bowling Green, he is accused of using another person’s credit card to purchase $10.21 in cigarettes and a beverage.
Lovell Williams, 23, Detroit, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of tampering with records, both third-degree felonies. A highway patrol officer pulled his vehicle over Jan. 22 on Interstate 75 and found four forged credit cards, three fake IDs, one sealed bag with a green leafy substance, three Apple iPhones, one Samsung tablet and one Apple smart watch.
Deshawn Jevon Green, 30, Detroit, for trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 11, he was found in possession of less than 200 grams of marijuana.
Co-defendants Torran Martel Wallace and Lamonte D. Watson, both 36 and both of Cleveland, each for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, after a highway patrol officer stopped Wallace’s vehicle on Interstate 80 and found items valued in excess of $1,000 that had reportedly been stole from the Bowling Green Home Depot. Watson was a passenger in the car. The items were listed as numerous tools, flashlights, cleaning supplies, miscellaneous clothing, personal items and batteries.
Michael Robert Six, 39, Manitou Beach, Florida, for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and using weapons while intoxicated and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, both first-degree misdemeanors. On Feb. 25, he was allegedly found by Bowling Green police to have a Smith and Wesson 380 semi-automatic pistol, a Rock Island Armory 45 semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Smith and Wesson 5.56 AR-15 as well as an opened bottle of Absolut vodka in his vehicle.
Diego Andres Trevino, 49, Detroit, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of a listed controlled substance, all first-degree misdemeanors. On Nov. 2, police stopped at Trevino’s vehicle, which had its hazard lights flashing. Trevino said he stopped to check a text message. The officer smelled alcohol and noted Trevino’s eyes were glassy. He reportedly admitted to having a couple beers and doing cocaine. He was found in possession of 0.47 grams of cocaine.
Zachary Merle Strohscher, 23, Perrysburg, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, which he did obtain, possess or use on Oct. 19.
Deontaye Bynum, 36, Detroit, for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony. On March 14, he had in his possession between 10-20 grams of a substance with the purpose to sell in the vicinity of a juvenile.
Co-defendants Joshua Andrew Hill, 39, Toledo, and Canela Rosario Oviedo, 40, Perrysburg, each for second-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony theft. She also was indicted for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs. They are accused of taking merchandise valued at more than $1,000 from Walmart. She was reportedly yfound in possession of Suboxone, a Schedule III drug.
Pleda J. Phommalee, 47, Pemberville for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of taking $5,279 worth of money and using the money to gamble and not complete the services agreed upon. He was hired to apply drywall at a Wayne Road home and allegedly kept pushing back the date of work. The customer demanded his deposits be returned, at which point he was told by Phommalee the money had been lost to gambling and he was willing to complete the work now.
Trenton A. Zuber, 28, Toledo, for possession of LSD, a third-degree felony. Sheriff’s deputies responded on Dec. 2 to a suspected overdose on Truman Road in Troy Township. Upon arrival, a man was giving CPR to Zuber. He was reportedly given three doses on Narcan by deputies before he was transported to Bay Park Hospital, Oregon. His girlfriend advised he had taken half of an 80-milligram Percocet pill. A search of his vehicle reportedly uncovered 64 squares, of 0.56 grams, of LSD.
Co-defendants Dewayne Grayling Roberson, 20, Detroit, and Kenneth McCoy Turner, 23, Detroit, each for receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards, both fifth-degree felonies. On March 5, Perrysburg police was dispatched to Dan’s Truck Equipment for the theft of a Revolution V-Box salt spreader, valued at $5,675.90. The caller interested in buying the equipment gave two credit cards, both of which were declined. A third card was accepted. The spreader was loaded unto a U-Haul and the buyers left the area. The business then received a call from a woman, who said her credit card was used for the purchase. She still had the credit card in hand and the bank had already closed her account. The next day, police were called to Great Lakes Rentals on a report of a man trying to buy a lawn mower. The first credit card was declined so he used another one. The business called when the first card was declined.
Jordan Willis Bulger, 29, Bellevue, with two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor. On April 17, he allegedly spit on two Bowling Green police officers who were trying to detain him on the ground. The damaging charge is from him reportedly throwing dished and potted plants while at a neighbor’s home.
Nathaniel Andrew Harger, 28, Toledo, for fourth-degree felony assault after he allegedly tried to cause physical harm to a Perrysburg firefighter who was performing his duties as a medic.