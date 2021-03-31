A Toledo man has been indicted for domestic violence.
Adam Keith Gunn, 36, Toledo, was indicted March 18 by a Wood County grand jury for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Police were called Feb. 13 to the 300 block of Derby Avenue and heard screaming coming from inside the apartment.
Gunn said the alleged victim had stabbed him. EMS was called and Gunn was checked for injuries, but police only observed scratch marked on his chest that were slightly bleeding.
The alleged victim said she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Gunn for five years and they had a child together. They had been staying at the residence for about a week and she said she caught him cheating on her the night before, leading to an argument.
According to the police report, Gunn punched her in the back of the head three times before she ran to a corner of the room where he punched her again. He then reportedly grabbed a steak knife and cut himself before dragging her around the room.
He had previously pleaded guilty of two domestic violence offenses.