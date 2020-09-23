A Toledo man has been indicted for additional charges while awaiting sentencing for a previous offense.
Michael M. Starbird, 20, was indicted Sept. 16 for burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony.
He appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for arraignment on these charges. He was also in court for sentencing on a 2019 case in which he was indicted on 16 counts, from burglary and theft to breaking and entering, for incidents that occurred January-July 2018.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn said Starbird has agreed to plead guilty in the 2019 case to the charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, and in return she would ask the remaining 15 charges be dismissed at the time of sentencing.
That charge was the most serious of the 16; most of those remaining were fifth-degree felonies.
Mack must adhere to the Reagan Tokes Law when giving the sentence, since the offense is a first or second-degree felony.
The maximum sentence she can impose is 11 years, she said.
His co-defendant in the 2020 case, Alan Michael Shelor, 22, also was indicted Sept. 16 for burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony.
On Aug. 31, police responded to a home on Tracy Creek Drive in Perrysburg. The residents said they received a phone call asking for help. They went to the location in question but did not find the caller. Upon returning home, they found their safe and Vizio TV were missing.
Police learned that the caller, Shelor, was an associate of Starbird.
According to the police report, the safe was found in an alley in Toledo with personal paperwork and checks belonging to the victims. Police went to a home, also in Toledo, in an attempt to locate Starbird’s vehicle. Surveillance spotted the vehicle leaving with Starbird reportedly driving. They followed the vehicle to Nebraska Avenue and observed the occupants remove two pieces of lawn equipment and sell them for cash. A stop of the vehicle a short time later uncovered a prescription pill bottle in the victim’s name as well as an extra vehicle key that was in the victim’s safe.
It also was learned that they had allegedly committed two break-ins in Wood County the previous night.
The charge of theft from a person in a protected class was because the victim was a disabled adult or active duty service member and the value of what was taken is valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.
That burglary charge, a second-degree felony, also is subject to the Tokes law and warrants a jail term of two to eight years with an additional four years possible, Mack said.
The theft, a fourth-degree felony, carries a maximum 18-month prison term while the two charges of breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies, have a possible prison term of 12 months each
Defense attorney Ann Baronas-Jonke said Starbird pleaded not guilty to every count in the indictment.
Regarding the older case, she asked that sentencing be set for later to coincide with the pretrial on the new charges.
“I’m afraid if we sentence him (today), he’ll be taken off to (prison) and I prefer that to not happen until we’ve dealt with this new 2020 case,” Baronas-Jonke said.
Blackburn asked for $30,000 bond on the 2019 indictment and an additional $30,000 on the 2020 case, with no 10% allowed.
Mack agreed.
Starbird was brought to the courtroom from the jail and was returned their pending bond payment.
The conditions of bond included no contact with the co-defendants in either case or the victims.
Previously, Starbird had pleaded guilty to the corrupt activity charge after being accused of being a member of a group of men who, from January to July 2918, broke into houses and went on properties and took merchandise. They then sold that merchandise.
The pattern of corrupt activity lists 20 separate incidents across Wood (11), Lucas (eight) and Fulton (one) counties. According to the indictment, the trio allegedly stole several chainsaws, miscellaneous lawn equipment, three crossbows, drugs and two firearms, among other items.
Pretrial for the 2020 case and sentencing for the 2019 case were both set for Nov. 2.