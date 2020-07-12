A Toledo man accused of breaking into a school five years ago has been indicted.
The school, Olney Elementary in Northwood, has since been torn down.
Theodore Lee Robinson, 51, was indicted last week for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. His blood was found inside Olney Elementary School in Northwood after a break-in on March 15, 2015. A portable stereo was taken. DNA collected at the scene near a broken window was that of Robinson.
Robinson was apprehended in Lucas County on April 21 and was in custody for five years at the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institute. Upon his release on March 24, he was notified by his parole officer of the warrant for his arrest on this incident.
The school closed in 2014 and was torn down in 2017.
Twenty-one other individuals also were indicted by a Wood County grand jury last week.
Those include:
• Israel Diaz II, 47, Perrysburg, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On April 2, a report of domestic violence was taken at Mercy of Perrysburg Hospital for an incident that happened the day before on Lime City Road. The victim told police Diaz was drunk and began swinging a bat in the bedroom then used the handle of the bat to strike her repeatedly in the stomach. She said he then grabbed a knife and held it close to her face before grabbing her left arm and twisting. He later drove her to the hospital. In 2012, Diaz had pleaded guilty of another domestic violence charge. A temporary protection order has been issued.
• Mary Lou Evans, 50, of Wayne, for unauthorized use of the law enforcement automated data base system, a fifth-degree felony. The Ohio Revised Code under which the offense falls identifies the data base as created in the department of public safety, division of state highway patrol, and is a program for administering and operating a law enforcement automated data system, to be known as LEADS, providing computerized data and communications to the various criminal justice agencies of the state.
She allegedly gained access, attempted to gain access or disseminated information gained from access from the data base in December without consent.
• Co-defendants Lorena Refugia Pecina, 30, Toledo, for robbery, a third-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony; and Lindsey Nicole Jacobs, 33, Erie, Michigan, for theft, fifth-degree felony. On April 3 at the Kroger in Perrysburg, the women are accused of taking out of the store merchandise without paying for it. When confronted by management, Pecina allegedly grabbed him to prevent him from taking items from the cart. She then allegedly took what she could carry and fled the store. The merchandise taken by the two equaled $1,000 of more.
• Scott Alan Nichoson, 53, Genoa, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 28, he was allegedly found in possession of $150 in gift cards belonging to the Northwood Church of God. The church researched where the cards had been used and police were able to identify Nichoson from store video and Facebook. Nichoson claimed he bought the cards from another individual at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting for $50.
• Brandon M. Long, 28, Joliet, Illinois, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. According to court papers, on Feb. 5 he was found in possession of the drug.
• Christopher V. Barge, 33, Millbury, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. According to court documents, on Feb. 12 he was found in possession of the drug.
• Kamia Unique Clark, 23, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. During a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Aug. 24, troopers searched the vehicle after smelling raw marijuana. A bag allegedly belonging to Clark was found with seven pills later identified as methamphetamine.
• Shirlene Saunders, 28, Columbus, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. According to court papers, she was found in possession of the drug March 11.
• Co-defendants Justin Curtis Cutshaw, 33, and Justin Michael Lohman, 35, both of Redford, Michigan. Cutshaw was indicted on two counts of forgery and Lohman on one count of forgery. All are fifth-degree felonies. Cutshaw is accused of forging two checks, each for $180, on Oct. 17. On Oct. 20, Lohman is accused a forging a check for $250. The checks were written against the same store account.
• Kiara Lamaya-Jean Gesco, 22, Hudson, Michigan, for burglary, a third-degree felony. On April 6, she is accused of trespassing with the intent to commit theft.
• Co-defendants Abby Riegel Redlawski, 22, and Henri Tau Brown, 33, both of Detroit. She was indicted for counterfeiting, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a third-degree felony. At a traffic stop on I-75 on March 11, she was allegedly found in possession of 11 fraudulent credit cards and a laptop possessing criminal tools. She claimed no knowledge of where any of the items came from. He was indicted for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, after he was found in possession of a fraudulent Michigan identification card with his photo but another man’s name.
• Robert Earl Barnes, 52, Chicago, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony. On Jan. 24, he knowingly possessed the drug while attempting to enter the grounds of a detention facility or another office building under control of the department of mental health and addiction services, the department of developmental disabilities, the department of youth services or the department of rehabilitation and correction.
• Scott F. Norman, 46, Findlay, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of standing in front of an Insley Road home on April 15 and yelling at the residents for approximately 20 minutes. He also had been charged with violation of a protection order on Feb. 24.
• Larry John Mattoni, 41, Rossford, for two counts of domestic violence, one a fourth-degree felony and one a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of harming a family member who was pregnant at the time. He had pleaded guilty in 1999 to another charge of domestic violence.
• Arthur Wells III, 31, Altoona, Pennsylvania, for four counts of obstructing official business, all fifth-degree felonies, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On May 24, he is accused of fleeing police and his actions created the risk of physical harm to four highway patrol troopers.
• Dameshia Latrice Dickey, 21, Toledo, for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 24, a trooper stopped Dickey on Oregon Road for speed, at which time she gave the name and birthdate of her sister. She was driving her sister’s vehicle. The sister was arrested and posted bond while eight months pregnant.
• Samantha Jane Dunbar, 31, Shady Spring, West Virginia, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. On May 11, police were dispatched to an overdose on the bathroom floor of a Libbey Road business. The victim’s sister, Dunbar, was allegedly found in possession of suspected heroin in her pocket and in her purse.
• Andrew James Koralewski Sr., 33, Toledo, for vandalism, breaking and entering, and three counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of damaging the property of a business to gain entry and then taking three catalytic converters.