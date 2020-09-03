A Toledo man indicted in both Henry and Wood counties for attempted murder is in the Wood County jail.
Raymond Cervantes, 45, was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury Wednesday for two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; escape, a third-degree felony; and attempted murder, a first-degree felony.
On Aug. 16, he reportedly attempted to kill a Sylvania woman after restraining her liberty for the purpose of terrorizing or inflicting serious harm. He allegedly used a C-clamp to assault her.
The two had filed for a marriage license on Aug. 12, 2019.
Cervantes purposely broke detention or failed to return to detention, according to law enforcement.
He also is accused of tampering with property in order to impair the ability of law enforcement to respond.
He was arraigned in Wood County Aug. 28 for separate charges also relating to the Aug. 16 incident.
At that time, he entered a plea of not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public service, a four-degree felony.
A pretrial has been set for Oct. 2 and bond set at $250,000 with no 10%.
Cervantes was indicted by a Henry County grand jury Aug. 26. Prosecutors there say he beat his girlfriend with a piece of wood and also attempted to strangle her on the night of Aug. 16, in Washington Township, east of Liberty Center.
He was arraigned Wednesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court for attempted murder and felonious assault and pleaded not guilty to both.
His pretrial there is set for Sept. 21 and bond is set at $500,000 with no 10%.