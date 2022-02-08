A Toledo man is in jail after allegedly using a gun to rob a Rossford convenience store.
William Edward Henley, 38, was indicted Feb. 2 for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
His co-defendant, Shana Michelle Zavala, 31, Monroe, Michigan, was indicted for obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, and complicity in the commission of an offense, a first-degree felony.
On Jan. 15, Henley allegedly went into a convenience store in the 900 block of Dixie Highway in Rossford and pointed a handgun at the clerk before taking money and fleeing west.
Police located a male matching the description given them near a parking lot off Eagle Point Road. He took off running when police called to him.
Officers were told by a civilian that Henley entered a silver minivan. Police stopped the vehicle and placed Henley and Zavala under arrest.
He is in jail with a $75,000 bond.
Zavala is accused of dropping Henley off at the convenience store then waiting for him before attempting to drive from the scene.
Zavala was taken to jail and was later released on an own recognizance bond.