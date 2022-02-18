A Toledo man has been sentenced for sharing sexually explicit pictures involving a minor.
Benjamin Hunsaker, 22, is in prison after being sentenced earlier this month by Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger.
Hunsaker was indicted in June for for three counts pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies, and possessing a criminal tool, a fifth-degree felony.
On Aug. 17, he was accused of creating, photographing or reproducing material that shows a participating or engaging in sexual activity.
Reger imposed a sentence of 30 months each for two counts amended pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, both third-degree felonies, and 11 months for possessing criminal tools.
The sentences will be served concurrently for a total of 30 months.
The third count of pandering was dismissed
Hunsaker also must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he must register every 180 days for 25 years.
In October 2020, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes against Children unit was notified of an IP address where child porn had been transferred using Snapchat.
They began an investigation and received a search warrant for the Snapchat account link to that IP address. Hunsaker was interviewed.
He admitted receiving images of minors and eventually requesting additional photos.
Hunsaker aided or encouraged the transfer of images on Snapchat. Both images were of an adult male with a prepubescent female.