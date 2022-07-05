A Toledo man was hospitalized after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday in Bowling Green.
At 9 p.m., Torrence Rosales, 16, Bowling Green, was northbound on North Main Street and failed to stop at a solid red light at Van Camp Road, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Rosales struck the 2021 Tesla operated by James Haerens, 29, Toledo, who was westbound on Van Camp and making a left turn onto North Main Street.
Haerens was taken by BG EMS to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Rosales, who had no apparent injuries, was cited for traffic control device, and the 2017 Dodge Ram was towed from the scene.
A 17-year-old female in her vehicle also was uninjured.