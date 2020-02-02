Toledo man gets prison time for theft, chase

The Toledo man who was found guilty last month of theft and failure to comply with an order of a police officer was sentenced Tuesday to 41 months in prison.
Benjamin Marx, 32, was found guilty by a jury on both counts after stealing more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from the Kohl’s store in Perrysburg Township on May 11. He hen led Perrysburg Township offers on what was described as a harrowing chase on both the highway and surface streets before escaping after the authorities called off the chase for the safety of the public.