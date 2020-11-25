A Toledo man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for nine sex offenses, including child rape.
On Monday, Jonathon Wright, 25, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted in June 2019 for 64 sex-related charges, including 24 counts of attempted rape, six counts of rape, 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, 10 counts each of pandering obscenity, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and attempted gross sexual imposition.
The charges he pleaded guilty to and their prison sentence include:
• gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, three years
• amended rape, a first-degree felony, eight years
• pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony, five years
• pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony, five years
• amended illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony, five
• rape, a first-degree felony, eight years
• amended pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony, five years
• amended pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony, five years
• attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, one year
Mack said the sentences are to be served consecutively or a total of 45 years.
Wood County Assistant Chief Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross had asked for 50 years.
The charges that were amended had the date of the offense modified to end before March 22, 2019, when the Reagan Tokes Law took effect. The law allows for indefinite sentencing.
If the time of the offenses remained unchanged, Wright was facing additional time in prison, Mack said.
“The harm is so great that no prison term adequately reflects the seriousness of the offense,” she said.
The rape charges, as first-degree felonies, carry a mandatory prison term.
“The nature and circumstances of this crime is horrific,” Mack said, adding that the damage to the victims will continue for years to come.
“You were a trusted family member, you preyed on these girls for five years and the fact that you inflicted this pain over and over for years is reprehensible,” Mack said to Wright.
The crimes occurred in Lake Township between Jan. 1, 2014 and March 27, 2019.
Wright was the friend of a family with two daughters. The case came to light when the two sisters told their mother they “didn’t want to see Uncle John anymore” and proceeded to disclose the sexual assaults.
Wright often visited the home, sometimes staying overnight and on the weekends, sometimes babysitting, Gross said.
The sisters said that Wright raped and took nude photos of them.
The sexual incidents started with one sister when she was 6. The other said she was 5 when Wright first assaulted her and the abuse continued until she turned 10 in 2019.
The third victim, a friend of the sisters, said Wright attempted to touch her when she was 9 in 2017.
“The defendant is a child rapist and presents a risk to society,” Gross said. “Not only are we protecting society but also punishing him for what he did to three little girls.
“He has shown no remorse. … This is a man who needs to be put away for a very, very long time.”
A doctor who assessed Wright said he will have this deviant behavior his whole life, Gross said.
Defense attorney David Klucas said that the court should not give weight to the charges that were dismissed and should not take into consideration charges that were not filed by two other alleged victims.
“This conduct is atrocious,” he added. “The impact on the family has been devastating.”
Wright lacks maturity and has developmental limitations, Klucas said.
“We’re not saying this justifies a light sentence,” he said. “There is no such thing as a light sentence in this case.”
The state also incorrectly presumed that Wright will never change. There is no research that finds that sexual attraction to children cannot be corrected, Klucas said.
Wright should receive treatment “and it uses fewer resources than 50 years in the pokey,” Klucas said.
Upon release from prison, Wright must register as a Tier III sexual offender, which will require him to register with the sheriff’s department of the county in which he resides every 90 days for life.
Klucas said a prison sentence of 25-30 years would be appropriate.
“There are no words that can repair the damage I have done,” Wright said. “Please spare me, for I am truly and deeply sorry for my actions.”
A victim’s mother spoke, crying, and asked that the court take something from him like he took from her children.
Mack also added a mandatory five years of post-release control after he is released from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
He will be given credit for time served in the county jail; court records show he was arrested June 6, 2019.