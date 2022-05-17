A Toledo man was arrested early Sunday for firing a gun near Bowling Green Country Club.
According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, officers first encountered Isaiah Aldin Wright, 24, downtown on Saturday night. He appeared to be intoxicated by the way he was walking, according to the report.
He was reportedly observed walking slowly and stumbling on North Grove, then in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue, around 12:55 a.m.
As officers observed Wright, there was a loud bang that officers recognized as a gunshot, according to the report. They determined it came from Wright, who was then trespassing onto the golf course, according to the report.
Wright was arrested and a Glock 43 9mm handgun, which was reportedly warm to the touch, was secured.
Police confiscated a backpack that reportedly had .62 grams of solid hashish, vape pens, a bong, a butane torch and a knife with hashish residue.
Officers later found a spent shell casing in the area.
Wright was charged with carrying concealed weapons, using weapons while intoxicated, possessing a suspended concealed carry license, criminal trespassing, possessing hashish less than 5 grams, possessing marijuana paraphernalia and discharging a firearm in city limits.
He was taken to jail.