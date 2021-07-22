A Toledo man charged with attempted murder in Wood County has been found guilty of that same charge in Henry County.
A Henry County jury in June found Raymond Cervantes, 46, guilty of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
He was found guilty of attempting to strangle his estranged wife near the Maumee River between Grand Rapids and Liberty Center, in Henry County, and hitting her over the head with a piece of wood.
Sentencing in Henry County is set for Aug. 16, exactly one year after these offenses took place.
Cervantes was indicted again Sept. 2, 2020, this time in Wood County, for attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and escape, a third-degree felony.
Defense attorney Scott Coon appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger for what was scheduled to be a final pre-trial. No action was taken on the record.
A four-day jury trial is scheduled to start Sept. 7.
According to his Wood County indictment, also on Aug. 16, Cervantes allegedly attempted to kill his estranged wife after restraining her liberty for the purpose of terrorizing or inflicting serious harm. He allegedly used a C-clamp to assault her.
Cervantes is accused of purposely breaking detention or failing to return to detention, according to law enforcement.
In the indictment, he is also accused of tampering with property in order to impair the ability of law enforcement to respond.
He remains at the Wood County jail. Bond continues at $250,000 with no 10% allowed.