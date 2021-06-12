PERRYSBURG — A Toledo man is dead after an accidental drowning at Three Meadows Pond, according to a city news release.
Perrysburg fire and police crews responded to a call at 6:21 p.m. on Friday at Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, for a potential drowning.
Upon arrival at the scene, medics attempted life saving measures on the victim. After life saving measures failed, the victim was transported to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
The victim, Damien Martinez, 35 , was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:02 p.m.
No foul play is suspected and the incident is being treated as accidental, the press release said.