The second of two men accused of stealing more than $5,000 from two county businesses has pleaded not guilty to charges.
Phillip Brown, 29, Toledo, rejected the plea deal that included a five-year prison sentence.
He appeared before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry Tuesday.
He and co-defendant, Darius Edwards, 25, were indicted in February for burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of theft and receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies.
Edwards appeared before Mayberry on March 31 for a final pretrial conference. He also rejected the plea offer presented him that would have meant four years in jail.
A jury trial for both men is set for Aug. 12-13.
Pamela Gross, chief assistant prosecutor for Wood County, said Tuesday if Brown pleaded guilty to the charges of burglary and receiving stolen property, the state would dismiss the two theft charges.
He would have to forfeit $1,500 and serve four years on the burglary charge and 12 months on the receiving stolen property charge. The sentences would be concurrent for a total of four years, Gross said.
If Brown pleaded guilty to a theft charge from an incident that happened last summer, he would be asked to make a $1,232 payment to Kohl’s and serve 12 months in jail, consecutive with the first sentence, for a total of five years.
“At this time we formally would like to reject the plea offer and confirm a trial date,” said attorney Phillip Carlisle.
“You wish to reject that offer?” Mayberry asked.
“Yes sir,” Brown replied.
The case will proceed to trial on all five charges, Mayberry said.
Carlisle, on behalf of his client, asked that Brown be released on his own recognizance with an electronic monitor if available.
He has been in jail since Dec. 4.
Gross said given there are two cases against Brown, he should stay in jail.
Mayberry agreed and declined the request.
Brown was returned to jail and Mayberry maintained the bond for this case at $50,000 and $15,000 for his previous case.
Brown and Edwards were stopped Dec. 4 in Bowling Green when city police received a report of theft at Walmart. During a probable cause search of their vehicle, officers found two Milwaukee 5 tool combo kits, one Milwaukee angle grinder, one Milwaukee drywall screw gun, one Milwaukee blade, one Milwaukee 3 tool combo kit, four DALS 24 foot smart light strips, four Commercial Electric 24 foot tape lights, four Commercial Electric 16 foot rope lights, one DEWALT 2 tool kit, two X-Box One game consoles, black Ogio duffel bag containing seven Fitbits, one smart projector, one Vizio soundbar and two drones.
The X-boxes, the drones and the Fitbits all had security boxes or wire security buttons on them marked Walmart.
Officers noted one of the Milwaukee toolboxes had the Rossford Home Depot store number on it. When contacted, an employee at the store said both Brown and Edwards had been in earlier in the day with one trying to return items and the other leaving the store with a cart full of items without paying for them.
The amount of merchandise stolen from Walmart totaled $2,601 and the amount stolen from Home Depot was $2,759.
Gross said the defense has requested the Walmart surveillance video and her office is tracking that down. It is taking some time due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
“As soon as we are in possession of that, we will forward that to Mr. Carlisle,” she said to Mayberry.
Brown also was indicted in September for theft for an incident that happened in July. In that case, he is accused of taking more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s in Perrysburg Township. Edwards faces similar charges in that case.