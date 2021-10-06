A Toledo man was injured in a Sunday night Bowling Green crash that tied up traffic on East Wooster Street.
The crash occurred on an Interstate 75 ramp near East Wooster Street at 7:27 p.m., according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Keith White, 20, driving a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire, was southbound on the ramp, lost control and struck the raised median, according to the report. The vehicle flipped and skidded on its top and blocked the exit ramp lane.
White, who was cited for reasonable control, was taken to Wood County Hospital for possible injuries. According to the report, he also had a temporary permit.