TOLEDO – A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging a Toledo man with deliberately sinking and destroying a boat to dispose of garbage in the Maumee River.
Wayne Robert Banks, Jr., 48, Toledo, is charged with the destruction of a vessel, deposit of refuse in navigable waters, obstruction of navigable waters and failure to mark or light a sunken vessel.
Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan made the announcement on Thursday.
According to the indictment, on Oct. 29, Banks willfully sunk and destroyed a 24-foot Reinell boat within navigable channels of the Maumee River. The indictment further charges that he failed to immediately mark the sunken craft with a buoy, beacon or light. He is also accused of disposing of refuse materials, including bottles, electronic equipment, batteries, cardboard and other garbage in the Maumee River.
