A Toledo man accused a shooting and killing a man in Northwood earlier this year has had his case continued.
Jerron Bryant, 19, was transported from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Defense attorney William Hayes said there is a lot of discovery in this case and he had some problems getting it. He received in last week and has not had a chance to review it all.
“This is a very serious case,” he said.
An additional pretrial was set for Aug. 9.
Bryant was indicted in February on two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies.
At about 9 p.m. on Feb. 5, Northwood police responded to a shots fired call at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites, 2600 Lauren Lane. Officers found Eddie Lee Phillips II, 37, dead.
Court papers state Bryant killed Phillips and that he did so while committing felonious assault.
He was arrested Feb. 11 by Northwood Police Department officers with the assistance of Toledo police.
Bryant remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.