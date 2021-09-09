Bowling Green police have made an arrest relating to gunshots being fired downtown last month.
Detectives have identified the suspect involved in the report of shots fired on Aug. 1 in the downtown area, according to a Thursday Bowling Green Police Division news release.
With assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service, Javen Sharon McIntoush, 19, Toledo, was arrested Wednesday for aggravated robbery and attempted murder.
McIntoush was lodged in the Wood County jail on a $100,000 bond, 100% required.
The incident occurred at 2:06 a.m. that Sunday in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Police were responding to other altercations in the area of West Court Street when they heard gunshots in the parking lot.
The preliminary investigation determined that multiple individuals fired guns in the parking lot next to Howard’s Club H at 210 N. Main Street during an altercation.