A Toledo man faces multiple charges after he reportedly fled police in Bowling Green.
On Friday around 9:10 p.m., a Bowling Green police officer was in a drive-thru in the 1000 block of North Main Street with he did a random license plate check.
The check showed that the plate was for a 1986 Chevy, but it was on a 2008 Honda Odyssey.
When the vehicle left the parking lot, the driver did not make a complete stop before turning north, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
The vehicle then got into the shared left turn lane and turned west onto Dale Drive in front of another vehicle.
According to the police report, the officer scrolled through the LEADS information while following the car and observed that the owner of the plates had a warrant.
The vehicle drove through a parking lot and then through the grass in order to enter the parking lot in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
The officer activated his overhead emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop and followed the vehicle through the parking lot. The Honda then left the pavement and drove through the backyards of the residents in building Q recklessly and at a high rate of speed within feet of the rear patios, according to the police report.
The officer drove around the buildings and located the vehicle stopped in the parking lot behind 1027 N. Main St.
Ezell Buchanan Jr., 60, was spotted standing beside the vehicle.
The officer drew his weapon and ordered the suspect to show his hands. Buchanan reportedly did not comply and grabbed his waistband before running northeast. The officer followed, giving multiple commands to stop. Buchanan kept looking back at the officer and at one point said something that was construed as “I have a knife.”
Shortly after, Buchanan stopped and said he was done. After getting the order to get on the ground, he eventually did so.
When asked him why he ran, Buchanan reportedly said he had a lot of things going on, according to the report.
Dispatch advised his warrant was out of New Jersey for possession of a weapon.
A breath test administered at the station showed a 0.013 blood alcohol content.
Buchanan was taken to jail and charged with was charged with failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, driving under OVI suspension, reckless operation, fictitious plates and expired registration.
He was released from jail on an own-recognizance bond.