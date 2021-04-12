TOLEDO – A Toledo man has been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl that caused six overdose incidents, two of which were fatal.
Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that Gerald Isom, 46, was arrested earlier this month and charged in a two-count indictment.
Isom is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Both counts carry a penalty enhancement due to death or serious bodily injury resulting from the use of the substance and a prior felony drug offense. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life imprisonment sentence.
According to the indictment, from Dec. 26-27, 2019, it is alleged that Isom distributed a controlled substance mixture containing fentanyl that caused six people in Lucas County to overdose, two of which were fatal.
In addition, prior to committing these alleged offenses, he was convicted of felony drug trafficking of cocaine in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas.
This case was investigated by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Division of the FBI – Toledo Resident Agency. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Freeman and Robert Melching.