A Toledo man was arrested in Bowling Green for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Mikhail Kier, 18, was arrested in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue Friday after he was found with a 2002 Honda Civic that was reported stolen Feb. 17 by the Toledo Police Department.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, units were advised at 3 p.m. that there had been a hit on a plate of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of North Main Street.
The vehicle was eventually located sitting unoccupied in a parking lot on Fairview Avenue. Within a few minutes, Kier came out to the parking lot and told the officer the car belonged to his friend.
According to the police report, he stated he knew the owner for a month or two and that they used to live with each other, but Kier had moved out a few weeks ago.
Kier told police his Ford truck was broke down, so he asked his friend to borrow his car, which he agreed to do until Sunday.
The vehicle had been painted black, and Kier said the owner had done that, according to the report.
Kier was placed in the back of a BGPD cruiser while an inventory of the vehicle was done. Officers found black spray paint and tools in the trunk and well as a baggie with 20.4 grams of suspected marijuana in the glove box.
Kier was arrested for two counts receiving stolen property (the vehicle and the license plate) and was cited for drug abuse/marijuana.
He was taken to jail. He was arraigned Monday and released on an own recognizance bond.