A Toledo man has been arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property after he was found driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer checked the license plate of a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix Saturday shortly after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of North Prospect Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen, according to a BGPD report.
A man wearing a red hat and red tank top kept walking from the vehicle, which was parked in the Circle K lot, into the store. There were three people in the vehicle.
The officer drew his handgun and ordered everyone in the vehicle to put their hands up and the man wearing red, late identified as Eric Wright Jr., to get on the ground.
Downtown cameras confirmed Wright was driving the car.
Wright, 30, was arrested for receiving stolen property and was taken to jail. He also had an active warrant through Hancock County. That county declined extradition.
He remained in jail Monday with a $15,000 bond.
Passenger Anthony Duconge, 27, Bowling Green, had an active failure to appear warrant through BGPD and posted bond on station and was released.
Passenger Bryson Turner, 32, Toledo, had an active failure to appear warrant through Chagrin Valley Police Department, which is outside the pick-up radius.
The fourth occupant, a female, was released.