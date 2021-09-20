A Toledo man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly punching a woman.
Jaron E. Swain Jr., 28, was arrested Saturday in the 100 block of North Prospect Street.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, at 2:52 a.m., an officer observed two men standing in the road. Both were standing in a fighting stance facing each other, according to the report.
A woman got out of the driver`s side of a vehicle parked nearby, and one of the men who was reportedly ready to fight entered the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
The woman then yelled at the other man, who was identified as Swain. He then returned to a fighting stance, facing the woman. He reportedly stepped toward her and punched her in the face with a closed fist.
The officer grabbed Swain and took him in custody. He was taken to jail on a charge of assault.
He posted bond Monday and was released.