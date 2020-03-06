Toledo man appeals rape conviction

A Toledo man convicted of rape in appealing his sentence.
Micah Carter, 26, remains in the Wood County Justice Center after his attorney, Autumn Adams, filed paperwork Feb. 25 to appeal the case.
