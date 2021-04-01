A Toledo man is accused of stealing $143,185 in merchandise from Lowes stores in Ohio and Michigan.
Marvis Keaton Jones Sr., 37, Toledo, but currently in jail, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury on March 18.
He was indicted for robbery, a third-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; three counts theft, all fifth-degree felonies; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Police began investigating Jones in 2020 by working with loss prevention from Lowes and Home Depot. On Feb. 25, a vehicle he reportedly used to commit theft in Michigan was seen fleeing the Perrysburg Lowes.
After allegedly striking a Perrysburg Township police vehicle, he was arrested.
Jones had allegedly loaded $831 worth of merchandise into a cart and approached the front of the store where the doors had been secured because it was closing. He is accused of forcefully pushing past an employee who waas blocking the doors and forcing open the doors.
Police report that he had entered the store Jan. 24 and took $1,598 worth of merchandise, on Sept. 21 $1,413 worth of merchandise and on Aug. 28 $903 worth of merchandise.
The total amount of thefts allegedly committed by Jones from Lowes stores in Ohio and Michigan is $143,185.