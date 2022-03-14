A Toledo man accused of shooting and killing a man in a Northwood hotel has rejected a second plea offer.
Jerron Bryant, 20, was transported from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the state’s final offer was for Bryant to plead guilty to one count of murder with a prison sentence of 18 years to life.
“That offer has been rejected (and) the state plans to proceed to trial in this matter,” she said.
“That is the status of the case,” agreed defense attorney William Hayes.
Bryant had rejected an offer in August, at which point the state indicted him a second time for murder.
Bryant was indicted in February on two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies.
He was indicted again in September for two counts aggravated murder, both unclassified felonies, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
The second aggravated murder charge is that the death was during an alleged robbery attempt. Bryant allegedly had a handgun during the robbery.
At about 9 p.m. on Feb. 5, Northwood police responded to a shots-fired call at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites, 2600 Lauren Lane. Officers found Eddie Lee Phillips II, 37, dead.
Court papers state Bryant killed Phillips and that he did so while committing felonious assault.
He was arrested Feb. 11 by Northwood Police Department officers with the assistance of Toledo police.
Mack outlined each of the two murder charges could result in a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. The aggravated murder charges could warrant a sentence of life in prison with no parole and the aggravated burglary sentence could be 11-16.5 years.
“Knowing all of that … you are rejecting that offer?” Mack asked the defendant.
“Yes,” Bryant responded.
His jury trial starts April 19.
He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.