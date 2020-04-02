A Toledo man accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from two county stores has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has been set.
Darius Edwards, 25, was indicted in February for burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of theft and receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies.
He and Phillip Brown, 29, also of Toledo, are accused of theft from Walmart in Bowling Green and Home Depot in Rossford.
Edwards rejected the state’s offer in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry on Tuesday.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Hoppenjans said the state’s offer, if Edwards pleaded guilty to the four fifth-degree felony charges, was 12 months for each to be served consecutively for a total of four years.
The second-degree felony charge of burglary would have a forfeiture stipulation of $1,560 with the state offering to drop that charge.
The fourth fifth-degree theft charges applies to an incident that happened last summer.
The burglary charge carries an indefinite sentence of eight to 12 years.
“Reject,” Edwards said when asked by Mayberry whether he accepts or rejects that offer.
Trial was set for Aug. 12-13 at 8:30 a.m.
Public Defender Sara Roller, on behalf of her client, asked about bond.
She said Edwards does have a residence in Toledo, one of his uncles is presumed positive for coronavirus, and he has a baby on the way.
“He is asking the court to consider either reducing the bond to an amount that he can cope, or to allow his release on an OR bond or a GPS and house arrest,” she said.
The state opposed that motion, Hoppenjans said, pointing out Edwards committed this offense while out on bond for a previous offense.
Mayberry maintained Edwards bond at $60,000 for this case. He was taken back to jail.
Edwards and Brown were stopped Dec. 4 in Bowling Green when city police received a report of theft at Walmart. During a probable cause search of their vehicle, officers found two Milwaukee 5 tool combo kits, one Milwaukee angle grinder, one Milwaukee drywall screw gun, one Milwaukee blade, one Milwaukee 3 tool combo kit, four DALS 24 foot smart light strips, four Commercial Electric 24 foot tape lights, four Commercial Electric 16 foot rope lights, one DEWALT 2 tool kit, two X-Box One game consoles, black Ogio duffel bag containing seven Fitbits, one smart projector, one Vizio soundbar and two drones.
The X-boxes, the drones and the Fitbits all had security boxes or wire security buttons on them marked Walmart.
Officers noted one of the Milwaukee toolboxes had the Rossford Home Depot store number on it. When contacted, an employee at the store said both Brown and Edwards had been in earlier in the day with one trying to return items and the other leaving the store with a cart full of items without paying for them.
The amount of merchandise stolen from Walmart totaled $2,601 and the amount stolen from Home Depot was $2,759.
Edwards also was indicted in September for theft for an incident that happened in July. In that case, he is accused of taking more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s in Perrysburg Township. Brown faces similar charges in that case.
Edwards was out on bond on that case when he and Brown allegedly stole from Walmart and Home Depot.
Mayberry maintained bond for that case at $50,000.
Edwards also asked Mayberry for new counsel, saying “I haven’t seen her since I’ve been in here.”
Mayberry denied the request, stating that Roller has a full case load.
With numerous pretrials in both cases, there have been plenty of opportunities to go over all the details with Roller, Mayberry said, adding if he gets notice that an attorney has been hired, he will reconsider the request.
Brown, who also remains in jail, will have a pretrial Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Mayberry’s court. A jury trial is set for Aug. 12-13. He has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.