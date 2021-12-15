A Toledo man accused of fatally shooting a man in Northwood earlier this year has been declared competent to stand trial.
Jerron Bryant, 20, appeared via video Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
The video link was made with the jail, where Bryant remains on a $500,000 bond, 100% required.
The courts are not transferring defendants from the jail due to a coronavirus outbreak there.
Mack said she received the report from the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center on Nov. 3.
“The indication from court diagnostics is, with respect to not guilty by reason of insanity, that the conclusion is that Mr. Bryant did not suffer from mental disease or defect,” Mack said.
“The finding was he is currently capable of assisting in his defense,” she said.
Defense attorney William Hayes said he intended to file motions to suppress the search warrants that were conducted in Lucas County, citing a 1978 U.S. Supreme Court case.
“There is a great presumption that if police go to a judge, it is valid,” Hayes said about any search warrant. “If there are intentional lies or willful disregard for the facts, you can challenge a search warrant.”
Northwood police in February searched and seized items at the Peck Street home where Bryant resided, claiming probable cause to believe certain property existed that was evidence of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.
Hayes argued that the warrant should not have been issued because there was not probable cause. Nothing in the affidavit showed a link between the property subject to the warrant and the crimes alleged, he wrote in the motion to suppress.
An iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy were seized in a May search, reportedly due to conversations Bryant had from his jail cell telling someone to hide the phones.
A hearing, set for Jan. 24, will determine whether false statements were included in the warrant affidavits and the alleged false statements were necessary to the finding of the probable cause.
Bryant was indicted in February on two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies, in the death of Eddie Lee Phillips II at a Northwood hotel.
When he rejected a plea deal in August, he was told if he rejected the offer a second time, the state would go to a grand jury for additional charges of aggravated murder.
A grand jury indicted him in September for two counts aggravated murder, both unclassified felonies, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
The second aggravated murder charge is for the death was during an alleged robbery attempt. Bryant allegedly had a handgun during the robbery.
In late September, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
At about 9 p.m. on Feb. 5, Northwood police responded to a call at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites, 2600 Lauren Lane.
The search warrant stated the manager said a person had been shot on the third floor.
This is false, Hayes said, and that units were dispatched for the report of a “loud pop” that came from the third floor. He also stated the warrant was based on additional contradictory statements made in the investigation.
“The search warrant is based upon information from anonymous, unverified sources, based upon the hearsay sources, with the information being provided by additional individuals to the affiant,” he wrote in his motion.
An affiant is a person who swears to an affidavit.
Officers found Phillips, 37, dead on the floor in a third-floor room at the hotel.
The affidavit for the search warrant indicates hotel video shows Phillips enter the room at 8:10 a.m. with a young female. An unknown Black man knocked on the door at 8:44 p.m. and it appears an altercation occurs between him and Phillips. The unknown man is ejected from the room at the same time a couple walks past down the hallway and enters another room.
The female leaves the room, and the unknown man raises his arm and fires a gun into the room. Both he and the female leave, with the man tucking what looks to be a silver gun into his waistband.
Bryant was arrested Feb. 11 by Northwood officers with the assistance of Toledo police.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson has said the murder charge could warrant a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. If found guilty of aggravated murder, the court could impose a sentence of 20 years, 25 years, 30 years or life without parole, he said.
A trial will start April 19.
A 15-year-old female, also from Toledo, was arrested with Bryant and charged with murder.
She was transported from the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center to a mental health treatment facility in June, said Bridget Ansberg, director of the Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio.
The case is pending until the teen, who has pleaded not guilty, completes the program, she said. A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 24.